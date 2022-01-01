NATIONAL

Minister urges to ‘reduce bitterness’ between govt, opposition

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday marked the beginning of the new year by extending a hand of friendship to the opposition parties as he called for “reduced tensions” between the treasury and the opposition benches.

In a tweet, the minister said the government and the opposition should consult each other on electoral, economical, political and judicial reforms.

Pakistan is a great country, he said, and the parliamentarians “need to understand our responsibilities” because an uproar in the Parliament degrades their prestige in the eyes of the public.

Political uncertainty descended on Pakistan in 2019 when the combined opposition, seeking to dislodge the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, gathered under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

With the government struggling to manage the economy and govern, and the opposition facing further parliamentary marginalisation, the PDM emerged as the most significant challenge to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government so far.

Last month, the political climate become rough around the government’s tabling of the so-called mini-budget on December 30 and it is expected to get worse with the PDM holding the proposed long march in Islamabad in March.

Staff Report

