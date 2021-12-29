NATIONAL

Islamabad reports three new cases of Omicron

By News Desk

Three fresh COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant were reported from Islamabad on Wednesday, sources in the health ministry revealed.

With the recently surfaced cases, the total number of Omicron infections in the federal capital rose to 20.

As per the details, people who live with the new Omicron patients and those who came in contact with them are being traced.

It is pertinent to note that the first case of Omicron variant in Islamabad was reported on December 25.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, so far 75 cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in Pakistan, including 33 in Karachi where the first case was reported on December 13, 2021 while Lahore reported 13 cases.

Apart from the new cases, 17 cases of the Omicron variant have so far been reported from Islamabad.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan may experience the fifth wave of Covid-19 in the mid of February 2022 with daily detection of around 3,000-4,000 cases per day as community transmission of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 or Coronavirus has begun in the major cities of Pakistan, especially in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad where so far 75 people were found infected with the Variant of Concern (VoC), officials warned on Tuesday.

“Transmission of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 has started in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and we fear a rise in COVID-19 cases all over the country in the coming two weeks.

Pakistan may experience the fifth wave of COVID-19 in the middle of February 2022 with the number of daily cases rising to 3,000 to 4,000,” an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) revealed.

News Desk

