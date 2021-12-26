NATIONAL

Govt committed to provide favorable atmosphere to investors: Swati

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has said the government was committed to provide favorable atmosphere to investors who were keen to invest in the country.

During a meeting with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi who called on him here, the minister said that UAE investor should get benefit from the investor-friendly policies of the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Both the dignitaries discussed the ways to improve and enhance economic ties between Pakistan and UAE during the meeting.

The ambassador appreciated the potential of investment opportunities in Pakistan and lauded the government’s resolve to improve the Railway sector in the country.

