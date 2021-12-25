US donates 5m more Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States Saturday announced to ship additional 5 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan to combat the pandemic.

“The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan, just in time for the holidays,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

It added that the donation would arrive on December 25 on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, bringing the total number of the vaccines donated by the US government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million.

“Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab,” US Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’Affaires, Angela P Aggeler said.

The statement said that the Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill US President Joe Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

“The United States has already delivered more that 300 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide.”

It also said that the US has also provided $69.4 million in Covid-19 assistance through partnership with the government of Pakistan.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the United States and Pakistan have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers,” it said.

Earlier this week, the us announced a contribution of $580 million to seven multilateral partners to support critical work to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health systems, and provide urgent relief.

In line with the priorities and objectives identified by the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan for Covid–19, the United States will contribute $280 million to the World Health Organisation (WHO); $170 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); $75 million to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); $20 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); $20 million for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); $10 million to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO); and $5 million for UN Women.