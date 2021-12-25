Sports

Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

By Staff Report

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has once again shared a hilarious reel on her official Instagram.

The couple is famous for sharing entertaining videos and their fans can’t get enough of them.

In the recent Instagram reel, Shoaib could be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda” (I don’t love you).

Sania responded to him with a Bollywood song “Tera Ghata” by Gajendra Verma and captioned the video with “your loss buddy” along with a laughing emoji.

 

Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is well-known for her funny reels. The power duo keeps their followers hooked with their cute, yet hilarious videos.

The video gained thousands of views and comments in just a few hours.

Previous articleUS donates 5m more Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer’s heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India

DUBAI: Pakistan's young stars Muhammad Shehzad and Zeeshan Zameer's heroics led their team to a two-wicket victory against India in the group stage of...
Read more
Sports

Canadian Raonic withdraws from Australian Open with heel injury

MELBOURNE: Canadian Milos Raonic has pulled out of next month's Australian Open as the former world number three continues his recovery from a heel...
Read more
Sports

Kohli’s India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli bruised from being fired as India's one-day captain bids to rebound by leading his country to an historic triumph in...
Read more
Sports

England ring changes as Australia hand Boland a debut

MELBOURNE: Embattled England made four changes Saturday for the crunch Boxing Day Test in a bid to keep the Ashes alive, while Australia handed...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak: Rangnick

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak...
Read more
Sports

Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot

Sania Mirza, who not only is a tennis ace but an Instagram star as well, took to the photo-and-video-sharing platform on Friday and shared...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan will continue to counter disinformation through int’l cooperation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reiterated its commitment to counter disinformation, saying that as a “victim of falsehood and propaganda”, it will continue to do...

Saad Rafique urges PML-N to end ongoing ‘political witch-hunt’

Police recovers body of missing Pakistani-American woman

Taliban govt dismisses hundreds of members over abusive practices

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.