NATIONAL

Maryam asks PM Imran to quit over defeat in KP LG polls

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit over his party’s shameful defeat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, mockingly telling him there will be no applicant for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ticket in the next round of polls, according to a news outlet.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Maryam said what happened in the KP with the ruling party was quite obvious. She said the PTI suffered a dreadful defeat in KP local government elections.

Maryam said an election ticket of PTI is actually a ticket of humiliation, adding that the PTI-led federal government is the first in the country’s history to lose all by-elections.

She said Imran Khan should resign as no power on earth can support his performance.

Referring to the PTI leaders, she said that they call KP their home but in the next elections, no one will accept PTI ticket and candidates of the party would have to wear a helmet before going into public.

Responding to a question as to who will be nominated as PML-N’s candidate for the slot of prime minister, she said the final decision in this regard will be taken by party supremo Nawaz Sharif. “I will be happy to see Shehbaz Sharif as candidate for [the post of prime minister] but all party members, including Shehbaz, have given mandate to Nawaz Sharif to make final decision,” she added.

Addressing a separate press conference in the federal capital, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan was behind the “fabricated story” published against Shehbaz Sharif in Daily Mail back in 2019.

“Selected prime minister [Imran Khan] planted that story against Shehbaz through his ‘tout’ Shehzad Akbar,” she said.

She claimed that Daily Mail reporter David Rose has failed to submit any evidence against Shehbaz before the London court in the defamation law suit filed by the latter.

She said Shehzad Akbar at the behest of Imran Khan levelled corruption allegations against PML-N leaders, adding that the premier also pressured former FIA chief Bashir Memon into filing false cases against the party leadership.

The story appeared in the British newspaper on July 14, 2019 had accused Shehbaz and his family of embezzling millions of pounds out of £500 million aid lent by the Department for International Development (DFID) for 2005 earthquake victims.

Previous articlePTI to change strategy to win next phases of LG elections: Shibli
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI to change strategy to win next phases of LG elections: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would come up with a new strategy to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab revises schedule of winter vacation

The Punjab government on Tuesday notified a revised winter vacation schedule, with separate dates for the various districts of the province that are not...
Read more
NATIONAL

New leaked audio: Maryam claims credit of ‘ruining PTI’ through Geo, Dunya TV

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the stories about media management by a PML-N media cell, a new alleged audio clip of PML-N Vice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh announces public holiday on December 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27, on account of the death anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto. According to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Alternative bandwidth channels arranged’ after fault in submarine cable: PTCL

Reports of slow internet speed from across the country had been emerging since Tuesday morning. The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in this regard...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad says ‘religious extremist’ parties like TLP, JUI-F will harm Pakistan

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry stated on Tuesday that "religious extremist" political parties such as the recently unbanned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Another bad month

Pakistan’s economy is yet again in the grips of a widening current account deficit with the State Bank of Pakistan reporting the key macroeconomic...

Christmas: Then and Now

EVMs are pointless unless they end rigging allegations

Strategic significance of Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh’s ‘Balancing Capability’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.