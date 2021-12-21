PTI to change strategy to win next phases of LG elections: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would come up with a new strategy to clinch the next phases of local government elections with thumping majority.

He said this while expressing his views over the results of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government polls, in which the JUI-F had emerged victorious, bagging majority seats.

There was a need to bring improvement in the campaign, he said, adding that it was the first phase of the LG elections in KP.

He said the current wave of inflation and weak election drive could be the reasons of such results.

We will rectify the mistakes and move forward with better mechanism to win the next phases of LG elections and general polls 2023 with thumping majority, he stated.

Meanwhile, according to a news outlet, provincial minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai cited price hikes as a major reason for PTI’s subpar performance in the polls.

“Prime Minister [Imran Khan] has a realisation about the issue of inflation,” asserted the provincial minister.

He termed the conduct of polling an achievement of the PTI government, saying that grassroots level elections are unprecedented in the history of Pakistan. He said there has been full participation by people of the province.