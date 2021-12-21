Sports

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

By Web Desk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 244 runs at the UBL Sports Complex Karachi in the final round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Tuesday to set up a pink-ball five-day final against Northern at the National Stadium from 25 December.

Right-arm fast Sameen Gul took three for 42 while Imran Khan Snr, Sajid Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed picked two wickets each as Central Punjab were dismissed for 250 after resuming this morning at 123 for no loss and chasing 495 for victory.

The openers Abid Ali and Rizwan Hussain fought hard for Central Punjab. Abid scored 61 off 148 balls before retiring out. His partner Rizwan top-scored with 67 off 145, hitting 12 fours and one six. Hussain Talat coming to bat at number-five contributed a 132-ball 46, which included seven fours.

At NBP Sports Complex, six wickets from leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood led Sindh to a 48-run win over Southern Punjab. The win didn’t help Sindh to qualify for the final as they finished on the third spot with 143 points.

Chasing 232 to win, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 183 in the 55th over. Yousuf Babar batting at number-five top-scored with a 124-ball 57, smashing six fours. Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan contributed 25 off 37 balls, which included three fours.

Sindh’s Zahid picked six wickets f0r 101 and ended up taking eight wickets in the match. Mohammad Asghar with his left-arm spin bagged three for 35.

Earlier, resuming their second innings on 294 for seven, Sindh were bowled out for 306 in the 77th over. Ali Usman picked four wickets for 102.

At the conclusion of the tenth and final round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern topped the table with 152 points and will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final who finished on the second spot with 150 points.

Previous articleTaliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Abid Ali experiences chest pain while batting during match in Karachi

Test cricketer Abid Ali experienced chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex today. The...
Read more
Sports

France flanker Gourdon retires at 31 with heart problem

PARIS: French international flanker Kevin Gourdon has had to end his playing career at 31 following the discovery of a heart problem, his club...
Read more
Sports

Vaccine rules Russian out of Australian Open bid

SYDNEY: Russian Nata Vikhlyantseva has revealed that she will be unable to travel to Australia and attempt to play in the first Grand Slam...
Read more
Sports

Boxer Waseem tops world flyweight ranking

Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem has topped the World Boxing Association's (WBA) flyweight division list for the first time in four years, Dawn reported on...
Read more
Sports

Shadab Khan opens up about Sarfaraz, Rizwan, marriage, PSL

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Monday opened up to his fans during a question-and-answer session on Twitter and spoke about a wide range of topics, including...
Read more
Sports

19-year-old Huraira becomes second-youngest Pakistani with first-class triple ton

Pakistan witnesses new batting talent in 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira, who became the second-youngest Pakistani after Javed Miandad to score a first-class triple century on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan links decision to join war on terror with greed...

Response to OIC Summit reflects Pakistan's image improved globally ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday minced no words to denounce the country's decision to...

ECO summit gave new impetus to Pakistan ties: top Turkmenistan diplomat

SAARC boss due tomorrow

India deploys Russian S-400 air defense system on Pakistan border

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.