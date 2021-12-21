Mohammad Rizwan is better captain than Babar Azam: Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi, who was recently appointed as the new captain of Lahore Qalandars, has revealed that he ranks Mohammad Rizwan as a better captain than Babar Azam.

While attending a press conference where Shaheen was officially announced as the new captain of the Lahore Qalandars team, the left-arm pacer was asked about his opinion regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy.

“Babar Azam is my favorite batsman and he is the number one batter as well. He has done fantastically well as a captain for the national team and we are reaching new heights under him,” responded Shaheen.

In another question, Shaheen was then asked to reveal who he believes has been the best captain near him since he started playing.

“I like [Mohammad] Rizwan’s personality. I started playing domestic competition with him from KPK’s side and I would rate him as the best. Since Babar has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second,” said the newly appointed captain of the Lahore Qalandars team.