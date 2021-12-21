Sports

Shoaib Malik showers praises over Huraira’s triple ton

By Staff Report

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Tuesday lauded his nephew, Muhammad Huraira, for becoming the second-youngest Pakistani cricketer to score a first-class triple century after veteran cricketer Javed Miandad.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Malik said he feels extremely proud of Huraira for this achievement.

Saying that there is still much more for Huraira to achieve, Shoaib Malik wished the young cricketer all the best and advised him never to stop working hard and going strong.

“I am very proud of you @therealhurraira on becoming the second Pakistani young cricketer to score triple century, you have a long way to go. Keep working hard and and keep going strong, all the best,” Shoaib wrote on Twitter.

‘Over the moon now’

Huraira was ecstatic to receive praise from star cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan may be about to witness the rise of a new batting talent as 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira reached a milestone on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match where Northern is playing against Balochistan.

The Sialkot-born top-order batter achieved this feat in his maiden first-class season. He had scored two centuries before this landmark performance.

The triple century by Huraira came in only 327 deliveries making it one of the quickest first-class triple centuries.

The Pakistani youngster is the ninth teenager in the world to smash a triple ton first-class cricket and the second Pakistani after Javed Miandad to score a triple century at 17.

He is also the eighth youngest batter, overall, to achieve this feat.

Staff Report

