Two killed, eight injured in gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and at least eight others injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Balochistan late Sunday, police said.

Police in the area told the media the incident happened inside a residential building in the Airport Road neighbourhood of Quetta.

Several nearby buildings were also partially damaged due to the cylinder blast, said the police, adding that as per initial investigation, the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.

Police and rescue workers reached the scene immediately following the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital in Quetta.

Police have kicked off an investigation into the incident.