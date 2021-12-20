NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia jointly launch channel to promote media link: minister

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the establishment of a television channel to boost media cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters in Islamabad, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said focal persons for media sharing have been designated and a cooperative media network will be developed.

The launching of a dedicated channel was announced in September 2019 when leaders of Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia decided to jointly set up an English-language television channel dedicated to confronting Islamophobia and removing “misperceptions” about Islam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the decision after his trilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then-Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The three-nation channel would offer Muslims a dedicated media presence to help in “setting the record straight” on Islam and fighting the phenomenon of Islamophobia internationally.

According to Chaudhry, extremism must be countered in Pakistan, Malaysia, and other Muslim nations.

He said an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform should include a unit of scholars to provide counsel on religious matters.

The minister added the Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority’s jurisdiction would be increased and that a similar organisation would be established under the 57-nation Muslim bloc.

Staff Report

