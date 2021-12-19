Sports

Pakistan to face South Korea in Asian Hockey Semifinal

By News Desk

DHAKA: Pakistan on Sunday qualified for the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy after defeating Bangladesh by 6 -2.

Pakistan will now face South Korea in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while India and Japan will face each other in the second semi-final.

In the last group match of the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh played a brilliant game against Pakistan in the first quarter and even took a one-goal lead in the 13th minute but Nadeem Ahmed scored for Pakistan in the very next minute to equal the score.

In the second quarter, Pakistan launched a goal attack several times and ended up scoring 3 goals in a row.

In the third quarter, the Pakistan team continued the attack and scored more goals, while the home team managed to add a goal to the scoreboard. However, at the end of the allotted time, Pakistan won the match 2-6 and made it to the semi-finals.

Nadeem Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed scored two goals each for Pakistan.

 

News Desk

