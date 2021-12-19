Sports

Badminton: Chinese pair Chen/Jia wins world women’s doubles title

By News Desk

Chinese shuttlers Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan won the women’s doubles title at the 2021 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Huelva, Spain on Sunday.

They defeated South Korea’s Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan 2-0 (21-16, 21-17) to clinch their second title at the championship, their first victory since 2017.

The Chinese duo took an early lead in the first set, but the second seeds then surpassed them to lead 16-14. China’s top seeds thwarted their opponents’ attempt to win the first set by clinching seven points straight to seal the deal at 21-16.

The second set saw a similar scenario, with China’s Olympic silver medalists in Tokyo taking the lead, Lee and Shin tying the set at 10-10 and then outscoring the Chinese duo at 14-12. Chen and Jia won six points straight to reclaim their lead, and made sure they didn’t lose it again.

Later on Sunday, He Jiting/Tan Qiang of China won the men’s doubles silver medal, with Japanese duo Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi taking the top spot on the podium.

Team China’s He Bingjiao and Zhang Yiman won bronze medals in the women’s singles event, as they lost to Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei and Akane Yamaguchi of Team Japan, respectively, in the semifinal round.

News Desk

NATIONAL

Federal govt urged to reconsider decision of handing over key institutions...

KARACHI: The doctors association of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has urged the federal government to reconsider its decision of handing over of leading institutions...

OIC leaders laud Pakistan’s efforts, call for unified action on Afghanistan crisis

Violence in KP LG Polls claims two lives, three injured

Shibli Faraz escapes attack, driver injured

