Bakakhel incident: ECP initiates inquiry against KP minister

By INP
BANNU: The election commission has launched an inquiry against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s minister Shah Muhammad Khan, sources said on Sunday.

The family of the provincial minister being held responsible for worsening law and order in Bakakhel.

“Over 30 people had entered in polling stations in tehsil Bakakhel,” Deputy Commissioner Bannu district said. He added that six policemen and the polling staff including women were taken hostage.

PTI workers had entered in five polling stations in Bakakhel and the opposition had also held provincial minister Shah Muhammad Khan responsible for the intrusion.

It is to be mentioned here that KP minister’s son Mamoon Rasheed was contesting as candidate for mayoral office of Bakakhel.

Masked armed men had attacked polling stations in tehsil Bakakhel and snatched polling material, according to an earlier report.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed local bodies elections in Bakakhel tehsil owing to worsening law and order situation.

“The new date for the polling in Bakakhel will be announced later,” the ECP said in its statement.

The election commission had declared the polling stations in Bakakhel as ‘extremely sensitive’.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed for a thorough investigation of the incident and formed a three-member inquiry committee headed by special secretary Zafar Iqbal.

INP

