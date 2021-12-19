Federal govt urged to reconsider decision of handing over key institutions to Sindh

NATIONAL

KARACHI: The doctors association of Jinnah Postgraduate
Medical Centre (JPMC) has urged the federal government to reconsider its decision of handing over of leading institutions to Sindh government as it will hard the interests of doctors and health staff of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas lacking proper teaching facilities.

In a letter dispatched to Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, the doctors association of JPMC said that JPMC, BSMI (Basic Medical Sciences Institute) and NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) are unique centers of professional education for medical professionals.

Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh have no other institution available for post-graduation in anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmacology, pathology, microbiology, the letter reads.

Similarly, the JPMC is the only professional and educational facility where doctors from underdeveloped areas can learn about MRI, Cyber Knife, PET scan, it added.

Doctors association further said in their letter that the NICVD has advanced electro-physiological heart studies and advanced cardiological interventions which are not available in any other public sector hospital of Karachi, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

They said that the doctors and health staff of underdeveloped areas get professional education in these institutions are depriving them of their right would be a violation of the Article 37 A and C of the Constitution.

The doctors association of JPMC demanded the federal government should take full control of the above mentioned institutions in compliance with Supreme Court’s verdict 125.k 2016.

