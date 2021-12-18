3 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Three terrorists, including an acquaintance of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) top leader Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, were killed in two separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an operation in Bajaur and killed Ghafoor alias Jaleel, who was a close acquaintance of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad and involved in various terrorist attacks.

A security official was also injured during exchange of fire in the operation.

Separately, the ISPR said that the security forces conducted a clearance operation in Boya area of North Waziristan district and killed two more terrorist.

The terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad Khel Village towards Vezda Sar and were killed during an exchange of fire, it added.

The killings have been reported a day after sources in the TTP claimed that Faqir Mohammad had escaped unhurt from a suspected drone strike on a safe house in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday.