NATIONAL

3 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

By News Desk

Three terrorists, including an acquaintance of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) top leader Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, were killed in two separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an operation in Bajaur and killed Ghafoor alias Jaleel, who was a close acquaintance of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad and involved in various terrorist attacks.

A security official was also injured during exchange of fire in the operation.

Separately, the ISPR said that the security forces conducted a clearance operation in Boya area of North Waziristan district and killed two more terrorist.

The terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad Khel Village towards Vezda Sar and were killed during an exchange of fire, it added.

The killings have been reported a day after sources in the TTP claimed that Faqir Mohammad had escaped unhurt from a suspected drone strike on a safe house in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday.

Previous articleAt least 1 killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

At least 1 killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

A blast in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar killed at least one person and injured 10 others on Saturday. According to a news outlet, Civil Hospital Quetta spokesperson...
Read more
NATIONAL

Release of Zindagi Tamasha, suspended after TLP uproar, to go ahead in March

KARACHI: Award-winning feature film Zindagi Tamasha of ace-director Sarmad Khoosat has finally secured permission to hit the cinema screens across Pakistan on March 18. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inclusive government, respect for rights in Afghanistan’s own interest: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday told his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi that an inclusive government and respect for human rights, particularly...
Read more
NATIONAL

8 killed, 9 injured after bus runs over marriage party

ISLAMABAD: A bus ran over a marriage party early Saturday morning in Punjab, leaving eight people dead and nine others injured, media and police...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC adjourns hearing in 2014 Model Town tragedy

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the 2014 Model Town carnage until January 8. The counsels argued in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 87 million people vaccinated against coronavirus: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has given a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine to more than 87.5 million people, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Release of Zindagi Tamasha, suspended after TLP uproar, to go ahead...

KARACHI: Award-winning feature film Zindagi Tamasha of ace-director Sarmad Khoosat has finally secured permission to hit the cinema screens across Pakistan on March 18. In...

Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory

Inclusive government, respect for rights in Afghanistan’s own interest: Qureshi

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.