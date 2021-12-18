German, Indonesian envoys meet COAS to discuss Afghanistan situation

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan & Pakistan Jasper Wieck and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa separately on Saturday to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

Matters of mutual interest and regional security, and the current situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meetings, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a media release.

During his meeting with Marsudi, the COAS said that Pakistan values Indonesia’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.

“COAS stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe,” the media release said.

The army chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

He emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia. He also reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

During his meeting with Jasper Wieck, the COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs, and looks forward to enhance bilateral relationship.

The COAS added that the world cannot afford to have an “unstable Afghanistan” that is “prone to economic collapse”.

He stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe and underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.