NATIONAL

German, Indonesian envoys meet COAS to discuss Afghanistan situation

By News Desk

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan & Pakistan Jasper Wieck and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa separately on Saturday to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

Matters of mutual interest and regional security, and the current situation in Afghanistan were discussed during the meetings, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a media release.

During his meeting with Marsudi, the COAS said that Pakistan values Indonesia’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.

“COAS stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe,” the media release said.

The army chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

He emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia. He also reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

During his meeting with Jasper Wieck, the COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs, and looks forward to enhance bilateral relationship.

The COAS added that the world cannot afford to have an “unstable Afghanistan” that is “prone to economic collapse”.

He stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe and underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previous article3 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

3 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Three terrorists, including an acquaintance of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) top leader Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, were killed in two separate operations in different areas of...
Read more
NATIONAL

At least 1 killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

A blast in Quetta's Kandhari Bazar killed at least one person and injured 10 others on Saturday. According to a news outlet, Civil Hospital Quetta spokesperson...
Read more
NATIONAL

Release of Zindagi Tamasha, suspended after TLP uproar, to go ahead in March

KARACHI: Award-winning feature film Zindagi Tamasha of ace-director Sarmad Khoosat has finally secured permission to hit the cinema screens across Pakistan on March 18. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inclusive government, respect for rights in Afghanistan’s own interest: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday told his Afghanistan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi that an inclusive government and respect for human rights, particularly...
Read more
NATIONAL

8 killed, 9 injured after bus runs over marriage party

ISLAMABAD: A bus ran over a marriage party early Saturday morning in Punjab, leaving eight people dead and nine others injured, media and police...
Read more
NATIONAL

ATC adjourns hearing in 2014 Model Town tragedy

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the 2014 Model Town carnage until January 8. The counsels argued in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

PARIS: The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket...

Release of Zindagi Tamasha, suspended after TLP uproar, to go ahead in March

Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory

Inclusive government, respect for rights in Afghanistan’s own interest: Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.