NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday discussed the crisis in Afghanistan with the newly-appointed United Kingdom defence chief.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of UK, KCB, and ADC, Admiral Sir Anthony David Radakin, was appointed to the post in October, and COAS Bajwa congratulated him for assuming the office during a telephonic conversation, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said COAS hoped Radakin would play his role in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, matters of mutual interest including military cooperation, regional security, and the current security/humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed, the ISPR said.

He stressed the urgency for devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

COAS Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The British dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, role in regional stability, and pledged to play his part for further improvement in security cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR added.

Previous articleCelebrities pay tribute to martyrs of APS attack
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Celebrities pay tribute to martyrs of APS attack

People across Pakistan on Thursday paid tribute to the 144 people martyred in the December 16, 2014 attack on the Army Public School, Peshawar. On...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N’s Rana Saleem wins PP-206 by-poll

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem Thursday won by-election on PP-206 constituency, defeating his rival candidates from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Biharis see flicker of hope, anticipate an end to their ‘statelessness’

Biharis had been hanged in ‘statelessness’ for more than half a century. The unsung Bihari heroes of the 1971 war who are still willing...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP leader meets Nawaz in London

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, Geo...
Read more
NATIONAL

Special envoys of US, China, Russia, P5 states to attend OIC Summit on Afghanistan 

New developments soon on China, Pakistan front ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that at least 30 foreign ministers and special envoys...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS reiterates need for swift mechanism to channelise Afghan aid

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the need for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Sapiens’ catastrophe – a grim picture of Sialkot 

Recently, a catastrophic incident at Sialkot where people have been encountering exceptionally heinous crimes for a decade has unfolded the wretched state of kindness...

OIC conference on Afghanistan 

Preventation of Child abuse through CCTV cameras

The single canal with polluted water

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.