Celebrities pay tribute to martyrs of APS attack

People across Pakistan on Thursday paid tribute to the 144 people martyred in the December 16, 2014 attack on the Army Public School, Peshawar.

On the seventh anniversary of the incident, the country’s celebrities also paid tribute to the martyred and shared their feelings through their tweets and Instagram Stories.

Writer Fatima Bhutto said that the martyrs are “always in our hearts” while singer Hadiqa Kiani shared a picture and said that the country will never forget the incident.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said: “APS Peshawar [incident] will never be forgotten. Thoughts and prayers with all the parents who lost their children that dark day.”

Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi said: “Smallest coffins are indeed the heaviest. 144 innocent lives, 144 proud dreams were shattered. By far, the worst memory as some wounds never heal. They will always remain in our hearts. Forever.”

Cricketer Shadab Khan said: “Can’t explain my sorrow in words for APS Peshawar [incident]. May we never go through something like it again. Praying for peace and justice.”

Model Adeel Mir said: “The students martyred in the APS attack would always be remembered. Forever in our prayers.”

Former cricketer Sana Mir said: “Forever in our memories. Forever in our thoughts. Forever in our prayers.”

Actor Faysal Quraishi said that he will never be able to forget December 16.