NATIONAL

Celebrities pay tribute to martyrs of APS attack

By News Desk

People across Pakistan on Thursday paid tribute to the 144 people martyred in the December 16, 2014 attack on the Army Public School, Peshawar.

On the seventh anniversary of the incident, the country’s celebrities also paid tribute to the martyred and shared their feelings through their tweets and Instagram Stories.

Writer Fatima Bhutto said that the martyrs are “always in our hearts” while singer Hadiqa Kiani shared a picture and said that the country will never forget the incident.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said: “APS Peshawar [incident] will never be forgotten. Thoughts and prayers with all the parents who lost their children that dark day.”

Cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi said: “Smallest coffins are indeed the heaviest. 144 innocent lives, 144 proud dreams were shattered. By far, the worst memory as some wounds never heal. They will always remain in our hearts. Forever.”

Cricketer Shadab Khan said: “Can’t explain my sorrow in words for APS Peshawar [incident]. May we never go through something like it again. Praying for peace and justice.”

Model Adeel Mir said: “The students martyred in the APS attack would always be remembered. Forever in our prayers.”

Former cricketer Sana Mir said: “Forever in our memories. Forever in our thoughts. Forever in our prayers.”

Actor Faysal Quraishi said that he will never be able to forget December 16.

Previous articlePML-N’s Rana Saleem wins PP-206 by-poll
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N’s Rana Saleem wins PP-206 by-poll

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem Thursday won by-election on PP-206 constituency, defeating his rival candidates from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Biharis see flicker of hope, anticipate an end to their ‘statelessness’

Biharis had been hanged in ‘statelessness’ for more than half a century. The unsung Bihari heroes of the 1971 war who are still willing...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP leader meets Nawaz in London

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, Geo...
Read more
NATIONAL

Special envoys of US, China, Russia, P5 states to attend OIC Summit on Afghanistan 

New developments soon on China, Pakistan front ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that at least 30 foreign ministers and special envoys...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS reiterates need for swift mechanism to channelise Afghan aid

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the need for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former FBR chief says his bankruptcy remark ‘misreported’

KARACHI: Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi Thursday said that his recent speech at Hamdard University, in which he...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

OIC conference on Afghanistan 

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) stands second to the United Nation in terms of the number of its member countries and the population...

Preventation of Child abuse through CCTV cameras

The single canal with polluted water

Infant immunization in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.