PML-N’s Rana Saleem wins PP-206 by-poll

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem Thursday won by-election on PP-206 constituency, defeating his rival candidates from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

The constituency fell vacant following demise of PML-N candidate Nishat Khan Daha who later supported Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

According to unofficial and unverified initial results, PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Saleem bagged 47,985 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Naureen Nishat could secure around 33,000 votes.

Syed Mir Wasiq of the PPP secured around 14000 votes while TLP’s Mohammad Akmal could claim 9000 votes.

Polling started at 8am and continued peacefully till 5pm. No reports of violence were received.