OIC Summit: Mobile phone services to remain suspended in Islamabad for three days

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to suspend mobile phone services in the federal capital for three days starting from Friday (today) in wake of the meeting of Council for Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) on Afghanistan.

According to sources in the interior ministry, the mobile phone services will remain suspended in Islamabad from December 17 to 19 and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been issued directives in this regard.

Moreover, sources privy to the matter said that the foreign ministry has proposed a public holiday in the federal capital on December 20 in order to ensure a safe movement and foolproof security of the dignitaries, foreign ministers, from multiple Muslim and other countries.

On December 04, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that Pakistan will host the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on December 19.