NATIONAL

OIC Summit: Mobile phone services to remain suspended in Islamabad for three days

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to suspend mobile phone services in the federal capital for three days starting from Friday (today) in wake of the meeting of Council for Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) on Afghanistan.

According to sources in the interior ministry, the mobile phone services will remain suspended in Islamabad from December 17 to 19 and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been issued directives in this regard.

Moreover, sources privy to the matter said that the foreign ministry has proposed a public holiday in the federal capital on December 20 in order to ensure a safe movement and foolproof security of the dignitaries, foreign ministers, from multiple Muslim and other countries.

On December 04, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that Pakistan will host the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on December 19.

Previous articleArabic the only source to keep Ummah together; says Amb Nawaf bin Saeed
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Arabic the only source to keep Ummah together; says Amb Nawaf bin Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mr Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki Thursday said that Arabic is the language of Quran, and this is...
Read more
NATIONAL

APS carnage ‘still a bleeding wound’, Zardari says

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari censured the government for what he declared as its failure to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges South Korea to increase employment quota for Pakistani workers under EPS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday urged Republic of Korea (RoK) to increase the employment quota for Pakistani workers under Employment Permit System (EPS). The request was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bangladesh’s Pakistani heroes call for burying ‘bitter’ past

KARACHI: 50 years after Bangladesh was created as a new Muslim-majority country in South Asia, the families of those Pakistanis who opposed military operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 301 new cases, six deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 301 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. The number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, TTP have to talk for sake of peace: APS attack survivor

PESHAWAR: Pakistan and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have to sit at a table and talk, which is essential for achieving peace, said a survivor...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bangladesh’s Pakistani heroes call for burying ‘bitter’ past

KARACHI: 50 years after Bangladesh was created as a new Muslim-majority country in South Asia, the families of those Pakistanis who opposed military operation...

NCOC daily update: 301 new cases, six deaths from Covid-19

Pakistan, TTP have to talk for sake of peace: APS attack survivor

Brentford boss calls for weekend Premier League games to be called off over virus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.