Indian army chief takes charge as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief, Gen MM Naravane has assumed the charge as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee that comprises the three service chiefs, people familiar with the development said.

The post fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash on December 8.

Gen Naravane has been given the charge as the chairman of the committee being the senior-most among the three service chiefs, the people cited above said. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their respective positions on September 30 and
November 30.

Before the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Agencies

