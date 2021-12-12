NATIONAL

Lahore is world’s most polluted city – again

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Vehicles make their way amid heavy smogg conditions in Lahore on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Air pollution in Lahore and surrounding towns reached the worst levels so far this year on Sunday, with the Punjab capital being declared the world’s most polluted city after its Air Quality Index (AQI) shot past 360.

The AQI data was released on Sunday and put Lahore atop the list of the most polluted cities in the world while Karachi came in seventh.

Anything above 400 on the AQI poses a risk for people with respiratory illness and can also affect even those with healthy lungs.

On the other hand, the PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 62.9 times above the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

Residents choking in acrid smog pleaded with officials to take action.

Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.

Lahore, a bustling megacity of more than 11 million people near the border with India, consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.

In recent years residents have built their own air purifiers and taken out lawsuits against government officials in desperate bids to clean the air — but authorities have been slow to act.

What causes air pollution in Lahore?

Air pollution in Lahore is caused by a combination of vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns, the burning of crop residue and general waste, and dust from construction sites. Other factors of air pollution include large scale losses of trees to build new roads and buildings.

Winter air pollution is worse due to temperature inversion, which results in a layer of warm air that is prevented from rising trapping air pollutants.

Previous articleBabar hopes to carry momentum against virus-hit West Indies
Next articleSixers keep Curry waiting in win over Warriors
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘NAB under Javed Iqbal recovered Rs. 539 billion from corrupt elements’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Justice Javed Iqbal Sunday said that during his tenure, the anti-corruption watchdog had recovered Rs....
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh Bar Council secretary killing: CTD suspect wife’s involvement in murder

As per the initial investigation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi, it has been revealed that the police suspects Sindh Bar Council (SBC) secretary...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR seizes smuggle goods worth Rs. 10 million at Torkham border

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday seized the smuggled goods worth Rs.10 million at Torkham border. Following a policy of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asad Umar says Karachi will not beg for its rights from CM Sindh

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar, while addressing a hard-hitting "All Stakeholders" presser on Sunday stated that Karachi is not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Another cop martyred guarding anti-polio vaccinators

A police official was martyred in an armed attack on the polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district Tank on Sunday. The news was confirmed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt makes EVMs mandatory for upcoming local govt elections

The government of Pakistan has decided to make electronic voting machines (EVMs) compulsory for the upcoming local government polls, across the province. CM Usman Buzdar...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Effects of Afghan refugees 

I would like to start with the fact that when migrants move from one country to another, they create a lot of problems for...

Protecting criminals 

Pandemonium in Sindh Assembly

West Indies on tour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.