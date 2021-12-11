Sports

Australia’s ‘proud’ Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in

By AFP

BRISBANE: Australia’s Nathan Lyon said reaching the milestone of 400 Test wickets in Saturday’s big Ashes win and joining cricket’s greats had not yet sunk in.

A classical off-spinner, the 34-year-old removed Dawid Malan for 82 on the fourth day of the first Test against England to write his name in Australian sporting history.

Speaking immediately after playing a central role in Australia’s nine-wicket victory at the Gabba, Lyon said: “It hasn’t really hit me yet to be honest.

“No doubt I’ll get my phone and call my family and friends, and that will probably hit a little bit closer to home, I guess.

“But it’s something that I’m very proud of, there’s no doubt about that. It’s been some hard toil to get it, but it’s very rewarding, that’s for sure.”

Ahead of the Test, Lyon had nominated England captain Joe Root as the scalp he would like as his 400th, given they have played so much against each other.

He had to make do with Malan, with Marnus Labuschagne taking the catch at silly mid-off.

Lyon, in his 101st Test and after a decade on the team, became just the 16th player worldwide to achieve the feat and only the third Australian after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan tops the all-time Test wicket-takers with 800, followed by Warne on 708.

England star Jimmy Anderson is third on 632, but was overlooked for the Brisbane Test, as was fellow paceman Stuart Broad, who is sixth on the list with 524.

Lyon took 4-91 in the second innings to move to 403 wickets overall.

Next in his sights is West Indian great Curtly Ambrose, who has 405 wickets.

Australian captain Pat Cummins stressed how important Lyon was to the team.

“He’s our most important bowler, not just for wicket-taking, but you saw how many overs he bowled yesterday,” Cummins said.

“He went for two and a half an over for 20 overs on a hot day.”

Previous articleSherjan Ahmad to hold concerts in Karachi, Lahore
Next articleChina brands US democracy ‘weapon of mass destruction’
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan finalises security arrangements for Australia tour

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has assured foolproof security for the Australia team, who are scheduled to tour Pakistan next year. The Aussies are...
Read more
Sports

Barty to return to action in Adelaide, Nadal and Osaka in Melbourne

Melbourne: Ashleigh Barty will return to action for the first time in four months at Adelaide in January while Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal...
Read more
Sports

Root and Malan lead England fightback in first Ashes Test

Brisbane: Joe Root and Dawid Malan batted through the final session to give England some hope of salvaging a draw in the opening Ashes...
Read more
Sports

Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper: Ganguly

Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the 20-overs captaincy resulted in him being removed as India's one-day skipper as selectors did not want to have...
Read more
Sports

Shahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition, according to a...
Read more
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ODI ‘sacking’ was inevitable, say Indian media

The Indian cricket board's removal of Virat Kohli as the One-day International (ODI) captain was inevitable when he refused to step down after a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan committed to promotion, protection of human rights: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of all human rights. Pakistan's progress over the last...

TTP declare end to ceasefire

China brands US democracy ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Australia’s ‘proud’ Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.