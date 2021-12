KARACHI: Sherjan Ahmad, son of ace musician-turned-professor Salman Ahmad and a promising singer, is holding two large concerts in the cities of Karachi and Lahore next week.

Scheduled for December 17 and 24 at 7:00 pm, the events will be held at Club432 and Strictly Social, respectively.

Tyler Simpson of the Junoon band will play the drums.

Pre-sale tickets for “Jaan Tour” are available, a post on his Facebook page announced.