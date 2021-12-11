CITY

PakWheels Islamabad Auto Show Happening This Sunday!

By Sponsored Content

After the successful event of Car Mela last weekend, PakWheels is coming back to Islamabad with another banger. Presenting our 8th Islamabad Auto Show happening this weekend where we’ll have hundreds of luxury, sports, classic, and modified cars and bikes. A feast for all the car lovers!

The best part about our Auto Show is it’s free and open for all. We’ll have many fun activities like meet and greet with our PakWheels Chairman Suneel Munj and team, giveaways, and more. Come with your family and friends and have a blast.

Same day: Sunday, the 12th of December, 2021

Same time: From 11 AM to 6 PM

Same place: 2F2F Karting, Lake View Park, Islamabad

Register your ride for Islamabad Auto Show

If you have a modified, vintage, sports bike or car and you want to showcase it at our Islamabad Auto Show, click here to register your ride. Once you do that, we’ll receive your response. Our team will review the details of your ride and decide if it’s approved or rejected. You’ll receive the confirmation or rejection via email and SMS.

If you get a go-ahead to bring your ride to PakWheels Islamabad Auto Show, drive it to the venue on Sunday and be on time.

If you don’t get the approval, we are sorry the team must have their reasons. But you can still come and enjoy the show, because, either way, we’ll be waiting for you. See you soon!

Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

