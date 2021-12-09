Opinion

Thriving extremism in Pakistan

Impacts on society

By Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti
0
0

The gruesome manifestation of ghastly extremism in thet Sialkot lynching incident has shocked and shattered every sane Pakistani. The brutal killing of Sri-Lankan National Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage has shamed humanity and undoubtedly made a deadly scar on the face of Pakistan.

The brutal killing of a foreign national on alleged blasphemy is not first one but brings a horrifying remembrance of the killing of Mishal Khan and the burning alive of Shama and Shahzad Masih. The youth in Pakistan have become erratic and frustrated. The chanting of slogan with religious attributes makes them believe that they are doing right for the glorification of Islam and the finality of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

- Advertisement -

Persecution in the name of religious is forbidden and against the teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Pakistan is diverse in its ethno-socio and religio-political dimensions. There is a strong need to reconstruct the misplaced religious thought by disseminating the narrative countering radical extremist ideologies. This uphill task can be done by the intellectual and enlightened response to critical ideologies, and revival of moribund cultural and social values.

There are a number of factors that give forth fundamentalism in society, and there is a dire need to address the causes including economic disparity, illiteracy, religious dogmatism, unemployment, ineffective judicial system, bad Governance, ethnic and sectarian dichotomy, mass corruption and extremist narrative. NACTA needs to formulate short and long term strategies to combat the menace of extremism and radicalization that has led to militancy in society. Education and reorientation of people can change the trajectory of extremism towards enlightenment.

The environment of intolerance and violence has wrought havoc and will continue to mangle Pakistan, unless measures are not taken to cripple the terrorists with all their vitriolic ideologues.  Rehabilitation and reintegration of extremist elements can be done by creating environment, generating jobs, imparting vocational training, after care monitoring process, respectful involvement of parents and social reengineering of militants and terrorists.

The existence of law identifying the salient features of a rehabilitation programme give legitimacy and clarity to an otherwise makeshift desired outcome which requires the opposite or even both types of rehabilitation.  The establishment of a legal framework has become indispensable. The administrators of Pakistan’s programme must evaluate the factors contributing to radicalization and try to neutralize and prevent those factors and help in deprogramming the rehabilitees behaviorally and cognitively. It is really crucial to de-glamourize terrorists and foil the attraction that some terrorist groups seem to enjoy through projection of a valid and patent counter-narrative having a broad and all-embracing appeal.

It is important to de-legitimize the methods and goals practiced and proclaimed by fiery political and sectarian leaders, terrorist outfits, sympathizers and their supporters and debilitate the terrorists’ capacity of wooing others to follow their militant ways. De-radicalization of society should be bracketed with a wide perspective of national reconstruction as a vigorous counter-narrative is essential in routing militancy and extremism.

The monopoly of religious thoughts and dissemination in private hands is risky and fraught with numerous divisive pitfalls. This is what we see happening in Pakistan, led by the five Wifaqs— Religious Boards of five Sects— and the prevalence of religio-political parties. Based on the experiences of Turkey, Malaysia or Indonesia, Pakistan’s mainstream political parties, perhaps, can help initiate the inculcation of patience and toleration among their adherents for sectarian harmony. This, however, must not be misconstrued as a move to infringe on religious freedom. Everybody is, and must, remain free to practice faith and exercise the fundamental right of enjoying religious freedom. But that practice must not become an instrument of injustice, discrimination and intolerance. Through this endeavour of religious harmony and political pluralism, the menace of extremism can be eliminated and soft measures in the shape of deradicalization can be implemented.

The mosque is the place of congregation for prayers and a well-placed channel of mass communication for the Muslims, especially for the villagers. So, this sacrosanct institution can be used to disseminate the message of peace and reconciliation to de-radicalize and inculcate the diffusing dynamism of Islam which is inimical to violence, extremism and militancy.

- Advertisement -

Institutional reforms are paramount in importance. The refurbishment of the criminal 1ustice system has become ineluctable to get rid of the rising scale of militancy. The threat is both mundane and predictable in nature. With the robust judicial reforms, the sentence rate will be increased and justice will prevail to get peace and prosperity in state and society.

The Government methods and statistics to deal with extremism, radicalization and de-radicalization should be exposed to veteran researchers to adopt a holistic approach and develop mechanisms for effective de-radicalization. There is a dire need to cultivate respect for diversity and intentional inclusion to promote harmony in society.

There are a number of factors that give forth fundamentalism in society, and there is a dire need to address the causes including economic disparity, illiteracy, religious dogmatism, unemployment, ineffective judicial system, bad Governance, ethnic and sectarian dichotomy, mass corruption and extremist narrative. NACTA needs to formulate short and long term strategies to combat the menace of extremism and radicalization that has led to militancy in society. Education and reorientation of people can change the trajectory of extremism towards enlightenment.

Previous articleSocio-Economic inclusion of PWDs
Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti
The writer is a Ph.D Scholar, Deptt of Political Science, Govert College University Faisalabad and can be reached at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Socio-Economic inclusion of PWDs

In 1992, the United Nations declared 3 December the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities”. This year the day focused on the challenges, barriers...
Read more
Letters

From history to impact 

I would like to share some heroic history done by our past governments. In February 1992, China aero-generation import and export company invited Pakistan...
Read more
Letters

Diet for radiant skin

Skin is the organ with the largest contact area between the human body and the external environment and is a barrier that separates the...
Read more
Letters

Political maturity needed

Can you say that our political leaders receive more appreciation or accusations from the people who elect them for seats of higher authorities? If...
Read more
Editorials

Holding a mirror up to the PTI government

The PTI government’s narrative about rising prices, increasing unemployment and endemic corruption under its watch has been rejected by the majority of the people...
Read more
Editorials

Faisalabad outrage

The stripping and parading of two women in Faisalabad reflects many things, none of them complimentary, about Pakistani society. Coming hard on the heels...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Political maturity needed

Can you say that our political leaders receive more appreciation or accusations from the people who elect them for seats of higher authorities? If...

Holding a mirror up to the PTI government

Faisalabad outrage

CM Murad says there may have been an alternative to demolition of Nasla Tower

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.