Shahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

By News Desk

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition, according to a news outlet.

Shahid had represented Multan Sultans last year.

England’s James Vince will also move from Sultans to Gladiators. As part of the trade, Sultans will take Quetta’s diamond and silver round picks, respectively.

Iftikhar Ahmed will also join Gladiators after being part of Islamabad United for the 2021 season. He will swap teams with wicketkeeper Azam Khan, who will move to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators.

“I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019. In my final PSL event, it will my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017,” Afridi said.

“PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives,” he added.

The PSL draft 2022 will be held at the High Performance Centre in Lahore on December 12.

News Desk

