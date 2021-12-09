Sports

Virat Kohli’s ODI ‘sacking’ was inevitable, say Indian media

By AFP

The Indian cricket board’s removal of Virat Kohli as the One-day International (ODI) captain was inevitable when he refused to step down after a dismal T20 World Cup, local media said on Thursday.

The star batsman had relinquished his leadership of a T20 side who were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup — anathema to fans in a country obsessed by cricket.

But Kohli sought to hold on to the ODI captaincy — a plan that came to an unceremonious end when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said late on Wednesday that Rohit Sharma would captain the one-day team on its South Africa tour.

“Virat Kohli refuses to step down, BCCI cracks whip,” the Press Trust of India said in a headline.

The BCCI had waited for the 33-year-old to leave voluntarily as ODI captain, but when he failed to, losing the position was “simply fait accompli”, it said.

Kohli was not informed about his “sacking” beforehand, the Indian Express said.

India went to the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites but crashed out after big losses to New Zealand and arch-rivals Pakistan.

India’s top-order failures in the two defeats — the loss to Pakistan was their first in a World Cup — raised questions about their preparation and leadership.

A terse line at the end of a BCCI statement announcing the Test squad for the upcoming tour confirmed that Sharma, 34, will now lead India in both white-ball formats.

“However great a player Virat Kohli is […] it is inevitable he will feel a sense of loss,” tweeted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Sports writer Ayaz Memon said that Sharma “thoroughly deserved” his promotion. He will also be Kohli’s deputy in Tests.

But Memon warned that coach Rahul Dravid would need to be “buffer, bridge and big brother” between Kohli and Sharma because “dressing-room dynamics change” during a transition.

Indian sports author Boria Majumdar praised Sharma’s elevation but said that it was important to take Kohli “into confidence” and ensure there was “clear communication”.

“For Indian cricket, it’s needed,” he added.

Fans online lamented the manner of Kohli’s exit.

“A captain who maintained win percentage of 68 per cent in ODIs is surely not supposed to be bidden farewell via a press release with two sentences without even mentioning his name, no,” wrote one.

Kohli has the best winning percentage for an Indian ODI skipper but has faced criticism over the team’s inability to win major tournaments.

He has also come under scrutiny as his form has dipped over the last two years. He will still lead India for a three-Test series in South Africa starting December 26.

Previous articlePakistan, China work hand in hand for green CPEC
Next articleShahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition, according to a...
Read more
Sports

Sloppy England left to rue Leach selection at Gabba

BRISBANE: England were left to regret their decision to pick spinner Jack Leach ahead of seamer Stuart Broad as Australia tightened their grip on...
Read more
Sports

Heavy security as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost

KARACHI: The West Indies cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a visit which local officials hope will scotch bitter memories of a...
Read more
Sports

DFA Charsadda, DFA Chitral qualify for Semi Finals of Ufone 4G Football Cup KP

PESHAWAR: The iconic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar was rocked by thunderous applause and cheering from the crowd as DFA Charsadda and DFA...
Read more
Sports

Babar picks up first Test wicket of career

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Wednesday surprised his fans by introducing himself in the bowling attack for only the second time in...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh by winning second Test in a row

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs on the final day of the second Test in Dhaka on Wednesday and concluded a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

With flowers and salutes, last respects paid to India’s defence chief

NEW DELHI: The bodies of India's defence chief and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash laid draped in the Indian flag at...

People with health issues or inactivated vaccine should get Covid booster: WHO

Shahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7

Virat Kohli’s ODI ‘sacking’ was inevitable, say Indian media

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.