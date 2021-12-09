NATIONAL

People believe in Imran’s leadership: minister

By INP
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the people of Pakistan have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he won’t work for personal gains.

In a statement, the minister said after so long, the nation expressed satisfaction over the performance of a government. Whether it is a transparency survey or any other, it was proved the incumbent government does not have any corrupt elements, he added.

The minister said 89 percent of people support the government’s measures against Covid-19, which is a great achievement for us.

Earlier, Chaudhry lashed out at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman for giving a call to hold a march on Islamabad on Pakistan Day.

“March 23 is the most important day for the people of Pakistan. The day is meant for uniting the nation, not to divide [them],” the minister said while talking to the media after the multi-party opposition alliance announced the march.

He believed the date and policy for the march were not final. Rehman had a track record of retracting his statements in the past, he added.

INP

NATIONAL

