World

France says no diplomatic boycott for Beijing Olympics

By Reuters

PARIS: France will not boycott the Beijing Olympics, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday.

“As for a diplomatic boycott … France will not do it … Sports is a world in itself, which must be protected from political interference, otherwise … we can end up by killing the competition,” Blanquer said on BFM TV.

He said purported violations of rights in China ought to be condemned, but added that Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu would attend the Beijing Olympics.

Paris is due to host the summer Games in 2024.

Previous articleHeavy security as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trial over 2016 Brussels bombings to open in October 2022

BRUSSELS: The trial of 10 men accused of involvement in bombing attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people in 2016 will begin in October...
Read more
World

China urges Australia to take practical actions to improve ties

BEIJING: China has lodged stern representations with Australia over its "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin...
Read more
World

Putin terms talks with President Joe Biden ‘open and constructive’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden had been open and constructive and there was a...
Read more
World

20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for brutal murder over Facebook post

A Bangladesh court sentenced 20 university students to death on Wednesday for the brutal 2019 murder of a young man who criticised the government...
Read more
World

US think tank suggests hunger could kill more Afghans than bombs, bullets

A US-based think tank has called on the international community to ease restrictions on Afghanistan to avoid "state failure and mass starvation", according to...
Read more
Top Headlines

Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead as IAF chopper crashes

India's Defence Chief Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other people were killed after a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in southern...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sri Lankan man buried in native village

COLOMBO: The body of a Sri Lankan factory manager who was killed by a mob in Sialkot for alleged blasphemy was buried in his...

Record number of journalists jailed in 2021: CPJ

Trial over 2016 Brussels bombings to open in October 2022

First case of Omicron variant identified in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.