Sports

Heavy security as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost

By AFP

KARACHI: The West Indies cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a visit which local officials hope will scotch bitter memories of a New Zealand tour abandoned on security grounds.

The Windies will play three T20 and three One-Day Internationals — all in Karachi — starting Monday, their first visit since 2018.

A Pakistan official said a 26-member party had flown to Karachi early Thursday before being escorted by security to the team hotel.

The series comes three months after New Zealand quit their first tour to the country in 18 years hours before the opening match was due to start citing an undisclosed security alert.

That was followed by England’s decision to withdraw visits by their men’s and women’s teams scheduled for October.

Pakistan officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing security measures were lock-tight.

The cricket-mad nation endured a long spell without a visit from an international team following an attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad — mostly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

This West Indian squad is somewhat understrength, with regulars Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons all opting out for personal reasons.

Former skipper Jason Holder is being rested, while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out because of injuries.

Last week captain Kieron Pollard also withdrew through a hamstring injury, leaving the T20 leadership to Nicholas Pooran and ODIs to Shai Hope.

Four players — Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith — will join the team later Thursday.

The three T20Is are on December 13, 14 and 16, while the ODIs will be on December 18, 20 and 22.

T20 squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell

ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas

Previous articleLearning from past to further strengthen ties with Turkey: Sarwar
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

DFA Charsadda, DFA Chitral qualify for Semi Finals of Ufone 4G Football Cup KP

PESHAWAR: The iconic Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar was rocked by thunderous applause and cheering from the crowd as DFA Charsadda and DFA...
Read more
Sports

Babar picks up first Test wicket of career

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Wednesday surprised his fans by introducing himself in the bowling attack for only the second time in...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh by winning second Test in a row

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs on the final day of the second Test in Dhaka on Wednesday and concluded a...
Read more
Sports

Australia swimmer Groves says she was molested as a teenager

SYDNEY: An Australian swimmer who pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics to protest "misogynistic perverts" said Wednesday she was molested from the age of...
Read more
Sports

Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

DHAKA: Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets each after Pakistan enforced the follow-on in search of victory on the final day of...
Read more
Sports

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

BRISBANE: Mitchell Starc sensationally bowled Rory Burns with the first ball of the Ashes series as Australia ripped through England's top order in a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Record number of journalists jailed in 2021: CPJ

NEW YORK: The number of journalists jailed around the world hit a new record in 2021, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)...

Trial over 2016 Brussels bombings to open in October 2022

First case of Omicron variant identified in Karachi

Epaper – December 9 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.