Wagah border video sends Japanese youth frenzy

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani diplomat has sent Japanese tweeps frenzy by posting a video of flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border between archrivals Pakistan and India. The post is now the most watched Pakistani video in Japan ever.

Mr Farrukh Rafiq, an officer of ministry of Information and Broadcasting posted at Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, has launched a social media campaign on Twitter with a handle @JapanKahani where he posts information about interactions between Pakistani and Japanese cultures. Mr Farrukh is doing a wonderful job by keeping the young Japanese abreast of Pakistan’s strong culture and its dynamic people.

On Sunday, Farrukh Rafique posted the video which has got the attention of the Japanese youth and went viral within few hours. It is estimated that the video has surpassed all coverage of Pakistan in Japan in the past few together.

A preliminary analysis shows that at least 3000 people have expressed desire to visit Pakistan after the video went viral. More than 800 people expressed desire to watch Wagah ceremony replicated in other parts of the world.

The video has gathered two million impressions and has been liked 32000 times. It has been retweeted more than 9000 times and has been watched more than half a million times. The video is now the most watched video in Japan in the past one month.