NATIONAL

Prime accused in Sialkot lynching arrested: Fawad Ch

By APP

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry stated on Tuesday that the Sialkot incident was condemned across the country and all the main accused involved in the tragic incident have been arrested.

The nation was shell-shocked and disgusted when a Sri Lankan national was brutally lynched and his body was set on fire by a mob in Sialkot. The sickening incident outraged the nation as the civil and military leaders denounced it as “horrific” “shameful” and “extra-judicial vigilantism”.

The minister said this during a meeting with Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohan Vijay Vikrama here.

Fawad also expressed profound regret over the incident and informed the high commissioner about the steps taken by the government after the incident.

The high commissioner said the Sri Lankan government was satisfied with the steps taken by the government of Pakistan and this tragic incident would not affect the relations between the two countries.

 

Clerics belonging to the All Pakistan Ulema Council (APUC) held a condolence reference on Tuesday at Sri Lankan High Commission to condemn the heinous Sialkot lynching incident.

The gathering was held to express solidarity with the bereaved family and the Sri Lankan government and people over the incident.

During a press conference today, religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said that the incident was highly condemnable and was “against the teachings of Islam”.

“The lynching was inhumane and against the teachings of Islam. Even though a price cannot be put on an individual’s life, I would urge the federal government to pay compensation to the family members of the victim,” Usmani said.

The religious scholar further added that everyone in the council was of the same opinion that the culprits involved in the brutal act should be punished according to the law.

Former federal minister for religious affairs, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, lamented that the incident had ashamed the whole nation and urged the federal government to pay compensation to the family members of the victim to express Pakistan’s gratitude as Kumara was not only serving his nation but also Pakistan.

The incident was the most inhumane and barbaric thing that could be done to any human and there was no justification was it, he added.

“Religious scholars are at a loss of words,” he added. “We have also shared our feelings with the Sri Lankan high commissioner and are thankful for his assurance that his incident would not affect the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.”

Condemning the incident Senator Sajid Mir said it was a cruel act and should be condemned at all levels.

He further said that the incident had nothing to do with the sentiments of the Pakistani’s people.

General Secretary of the Wafaq-ul-Madaris, Qari Hafeez Jalandhari condemned the incident and suggested holding a day of condemnation on December 10, Friday. “Clerics of mosques are urged to preach the true teachings of Islam in Friday sermons,” he added.

The conference was also attended by the chairman of the council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Wari Hafeez Jalandhary, Sajid Mir, Muhammad Zubair, Hamid Raza, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, and Islamic Ideology Council Chairperson Qibla Ayaz.

The gut-wrenching incident took place on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where workers of private factories brutally lynched the Sri Lankan national.

Several gruesome video clips shared on social media showed a mob beating the victim while chanting slogans against blasphemy. Other clips showed his body set ablaze, as well as the overturned wreckage of what was said to be his car.

Many in the mob made no attempt to hide their identity and some took selfies in front of the burning corpse. The police claimed that the grisly incident took place inside the factory premises and there was no way of knowing about it before that time.

Previous articleRohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150bn over Myanmar violence
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthis attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the launch of a ballistic missile by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh aimed at "the civilian population and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Strong Pak, Bahrain defence, diplomatic and economic ties priority; says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa, Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of...
Read more
NATIONAL

AG Islamabad asks chief commissioner to place former GB CJ on ECL

Advocate General Niazullah Naizi on Tuesday requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner to place the name of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed asks PDM to review long march date

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to review its decision of holding an anti-inflation march...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan envisions friendly relationship with Bangladesh: official

LAHORE: Pakistan envisions a friendly and strong relationship with Bangladesh, and the recent exchange of dialogue between the two countries on trade and economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police foil terror plot in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Gwadar district of Balochistan foiled a terror plot by defusing a bomb in a busy neighbourhood, a senior superintendent of police...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China to meet major economic targets this year: Chinese Premier Li

China has the ability to fulfill major economic targets and tasks set for the year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, noting the...

Xi Jinping calls for strengthening legislation in national security, sci-tech innovation

Ufone 4G KP Football Cup 2021 Trophy unveiled

Strong Pak, Bahrain defence, diplomatic and economic ties priority; says Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.