NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthis attack on Saudi Arabia

By Agencies

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the launch of a ballistic missile by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh aimed at “the civilian population and infrastructure”.

The successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defence has prevented the loss of innocent lives, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for the immediate cessation of these attacks,” it said.

The FO said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Tuesday that it fired several ballistic missiles and 25 armed drones into Saudi Arabia, targeting Aramco oil facilities in Jeddah and the defence ministry in Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said late on Monday that one missile had been intercepted over the Saudi capital, where residents reported loud blasts.

Agencies

