World

China to meet major economic targets this year: Chinese Premier Li

By Agencies

China has the ability to fulfill major economic targets and tasks set for the year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, noting the country is able to achieve steady development for the long run.

China’s economic development enjoys strong resilience and solid underpinning, Li said while holding the sixth “1+6” Roundtable in Beijing via video link with heads of major international economic organizations, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In March, China set its GDP growth target at over 6 percent for 2021, 3.7 percentage points higher than 2020’s GDP growth.

In the first three quarters of this year, the country’s GDP grew by 9.8 percent compared with a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Speaking earlier, Vice Premier Liu He said that China’s annual economic growth is likely to exceed the announced target.

Despite a slowdown in economic growth through the first three quarters of this year, both the IMF and Bloomberg have projected the world’s second largest economy to see 8-percent growth in GDP this year.

“As China’s economy has been deeply integrated into the world economy, China will open its door still wider,” Li said, vowing to expand high-level opening-up and share new opportunities of its development with the rest of the world.

President of the World Bank Group David Malpass, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attended the virtual meeting.

Previous articleXi Jinping calls for strengthening legislation in national security, sci-tech innovation
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Xi Jinping calls for strengthening legislation in national security, sci-tech innovation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to strengthen legislation in key areas such as national security, scientific and technological innovation, biosecurity,...
Read more
World

UK Afghanistan evacuation chaotic and dysfunctional: whistleblower

LONDON: Britain's handling of the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans from Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August was dysfunctional and chaotic, a Foreign...
Read more
World

Biden to tell Putin he’ll face toughest sanctions yet if he invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW: US President Joe Biden will use a high-stakes video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday to tell him that Russia will...
Read more
World

Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Monday, with trade and the deteriorating situation in...
Read more
World

“Freedom of speech” in name only

In the US, the media is juxtaposed with the executive, the legislative and the judiciary as the “fourth branch of government” and journalists are considered “uncrowned kings”....
Read more
World

CPC leadership holds meeting on 2022 economic work, anti-corruption, Party discipline inspection

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to analyze and study the economic work...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

AG Islamabad asks chief commissioner to place former GB CJ on...

Advocate General Niazullah Naizi on Tuesday requested the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) chief commissioner to place the name of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan...

Rasheed asks PDM to review long march date

Pakistan envisions friendly relationship with Bangladesh: official

Police foil terror plot in Gwadar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.