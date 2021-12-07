Xi Jinping calls for strengthening legislation in national security, sci-tech innovation

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to strengthen legislation in key areas such as national security, scientific and technological innovation, biosecurity, ecological civilization and risk prevention.

He also called for strengthening legislation in areas concerning people’s livelihoods and improving legal systems that are essential for meeting their ever-growing needs for a better life.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while speaking at a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. He stressed resolute adherence to the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and advancing the development of such a system.

Xi reviewed the “historic achievements” made in advancing the rule of law since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012. The CPC Central Committee established its Commission for Overall Law-based Governance and made a series of major decisions on promoting law-based governance in all fields, he noted.

As China embarks on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, further efforts are needed to advance the development of the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Xi called for a people-centered approach in developing such a system, stressing that the rule of law should reflect people’s interests and wishes, protect their rights and interests, and enhance their well-being.

Efforts should be made to improve the mechanism to guarantee that everyone is equal before the law, he stressed. China should also deepen reform in the field of the rule of law so that people can feel fairness and justice in every legal system, law enforcement decision and judicial case, he added.

Meanwhile, Xi called for strengthening legislation relating to external affairs and improving the system for the extraterritorial application of Chinese laws.

He underscored the importance of expanding law enforcement and judicial cooperation in developing bilateral and multilateral relations, calling for resolute efforts to safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.