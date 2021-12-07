Opinion

Carbon literacy

By Editor's Mail

Every single country in South Asia is at high risk from climate change and Pakistan is the 8th most vulnerable. The country is confronted with severe droughts, flash floods, hot weathers, mass migration and above all, huge economic losses. According to a report released by the Ministry of Climate Change, the country has lost 80 billion dollars from 1996 to 2016 due to the adverse impacts of climate change. The figures and details of the report indicate the growing threat that climate change has become for the people of Pakistan. To combat its horrendous impacts, there is a need to educate people about the situation that they are collectively facing. In this regard, carbon literacy can help ensure active participation of key stakeholders. We must educate the most vulnerable communities about the horrific impacts of climate change and train them to carry out small-scale measures that can help reduce carbon emissions. Only then can they play an active role in mitigating the effects of global warming and climate change.

Such trainings have already been developed by the Nottingham Business School in collaboration with the UN PRME Champions and the international student organisation Oikos International. This Carbon Literacy Training programme aims to encourage and equip participants with the information and skills needed to alleviate high impact changes. These programs will not only help motivate people to fight the impacts of climate change but it will also help them mould their lifestyle accordingly. It is something that the government ought to look into.

Ahmad Ali

Lahore

