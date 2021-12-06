NATIONAL

Asif Zardari takes a jibe at Nawaz Sharif, again

By News Desk

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said Monday took a jibe at PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, saying that a person who is not ready to breathe his last in Pakistan does not have a stake in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony in honour of party workers’ at Bilawal House, Lahore, the former president said, “We belong to this land and we will die here.”

Blaming PPP’s own shortcomings for its defeat in Punjab elections, Asif Zardari said the party lost Lahore’s NA-133 constituency to PML-N due to low turnout of voters.

“If the turnout had been higher in Sunday’s by-election, PPP would have had 50,000 votes,” he added.

“The world wants to break Pakistan,” Zardari said, assuring the workers that PPP will fight against everybody for the sake of the country.

The PPP leader claimed that “there is no place in Pakistan where you will not find a Bhuttoist or a PPP supporter.”

Shedding light on the “sacrifices” he has made, Zardari recalled that was imprisoned during the most difficult times of PPP.

“We want to make Pakistan a successful country for generations to come,” he said, adding that

The former president said that he still has strategies in his mind that can still make the country successful.

PPP President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated workers over the party’s “splendid results”.

“The efforts put in by Peoples Party Central Punjab’s leadership, its team, and workers have borne fruit,” the PPP quoted Zardari as saying.

Zardari had congratulated PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf.

“The Lahore by-poll has proved to be a turning point for Peoples Party,” Zardari had said.

The PPP president had said that the party has been “born again” in Lahore which will prove to be the impetus needed to bring change in Punjab.

Previous articlePM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Monday. He, while highlighting the importance of sports for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM chairs meeting on security, states nobody can take law into hands

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review the overall security situation in the country wherein the participants viewed that individuals...
Read more
NATIONAL

Emirates airline offers lucrative packages for Pakistani travelers

ISLAMABAD: Emirates announced on Monday special fares for Pakistani travllers to multiple destinations in Europe and the US. Passengers from Pakistan can plan their winter...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan marks 29th anniversary of Babri mosque desecration by BJP extremists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement citing the demolition of historic Babri Masjid as a “stark reminder of the hysteria and hatred...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sialkot lynching: Govt shares salient features of new security policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Monday shared with the parliamentarians the salient features of the draft national security policy prepared by the national security division...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gwadar protest enters day 22

Protesters in Gwadar enters 22nd day on Monday despite Balochistan government sharing a list detailing progress made on their demands. The protestors include women and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

China threatens countermeasures if US boycotts Beijing Olympics

US politicians should stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to avoid hurting bilateral ties and China will take "countermeasures"...

PM chairs meeting on security, states nobody can take law into hands

Emirates airline offers lucrative packages for Pakistani travelers

Pakistan marks 29th anniversary of Babri mosque desecration by BJP extremists

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.