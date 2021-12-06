World

5th phase of Khalistan referendum held in London

By APP

The fifth phase of the referendum for an independent Sikh homeland was held in the United Kingdom on Saturday, December 5.

Sikhs massively participated in the referendum like earlier four phases.

Khalistan referendum voting kick-started in London on October 31, 2021 and over 30,000 Sikhs took part in the phase of the Khalistan referendum.

Second phase of Khalistan referendum was held in Southhall & Gravesend in the UK on November 7 2021, more than 10,000 British Sikhs took part in second phase of referendum.

Third phase of the Khalistan referendum was held in Birmingham and Barking in the UK on November 14 2021 while fourth phase of the Khalistan referendum was held in UK cities of Leicester, Coventry and Derby on November 21, 2021.

Huge participation of Sikhs in a referendum for their homeland has unnerved India, India tried hard to stop the Sikh referendum exercise in the UK. India’s false propaganda against Sikhs failed to prevent Khalistan referendum. UK allowed Sikh referendum despite Indian diplomatic efforts.

Khalistan referendum has sent a strong message to Indian establishment to end discrimination against Sikhs and India should be prepared to give Sikhs their birthright of freedom.

Sikh referendum will also be held in future in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Indian region of Punjab.

Voting in Geneva will be held on 10th December 2021 and result of Khalistan referendum will be declared by the Punjab Referendum Commission after the final phase of voting will be held in next six months.

Findings of Khalistan referendum would be shared with United Nations and international bodies to create wider consensus.

Khalistan referendum was in complete consonance with the UN Charter, separate Sikh homeland in the name of Khalistan was the dream of every Sikh.

Sikhs For Justice had released a map of their vision of what Khalistan would entail, the map shows not just Punjab but Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as part of Khalistan.

Sikhs had been facing organized persecution and continuous exploitation at the hands of successive Indian governments and Khalistan movement gained momentum in the aftermath of ethnic cleansing of Sikh community in India.

Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale gave his life fighting Indian imperialism in 1984. Sikhs were committed to tread the path shown by Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Separate homeland for Sikhs in the name of Khalistan was writing on the wall. The world community must break its silence on the oppression of Sikhs in India.

Sikhs’ fight against India was actually a war against Hindutva hegemony.

Previous articleClimate change and rising interest in renewable energy
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China points out ‘deep-seated problems’ with U.S. democracy

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report on Sunday, detailing the "deficiencies and abuse of democracy" in the United States based upon "facts and expert...
Read more
World

Xi Jinping says China’s commitment to multilateralism will not change

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China's determination to support multilateralism will not change, in a speech delivered via video at the...
Read more
World

US congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting

WASHINGTON: A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an...
Read more
World

Indian villagers burn army vehicles as soldiers kill 15 in Nagaland, fearing rebels

aAngry villagers in India burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of...
Read more
World

13 civilians killed by security forces in India’s northeast

NEW DELHI: Indian security forces killed 13 civilians in the northeastern state of Nagaland after firing on a truck and later shooting at a...
Read more
World

Pentagon chief says China ops near Taiwan resemble ‘rehearsals’

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that recent extensive Chinese military operations near Taiwan resembled "rehearsals" and he reaffirmed Washington's strong support...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Sialkot blasphemy case

The Sri Lankan factory manager, Priantha Kumar Diyawadanage, beaten to death by a mob comprising workers from his own factory was caused by his...

The Afghan crisis

Questioning the Single National Curriculum (SNC)

Dengue fever and nutrition

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.