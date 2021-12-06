Religious scholars urge CJP for speedy trail of Sialkot lynching suspects

ISLAMABAD: A joint meeting of the leadership of all the religions and religious schools of thought of Pakistan Sunday appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct speedy trial of Sialkot incident suspects and bring the culprits to justice.

The meeting held here with Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East in the chair.

Central leadership of all religions of Pakistan including Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and all Muslim schools of thought termed the Sialkot tragic incident as barbaric, fatal and brutal.

The religious leadership expressing solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka also apologized on brutal murder of Sri Lankan National factory manager who was lynched to death in tragic Sialkot incident.

The religious leadership also stated unanimously that Sialkot tragic incident will be strongly condemned in all mosques across the country in Friday congregations and in all Churches and places of worship on Sunday.

Central leaders of all the religions of Pakistan including Muslims, Christians, Hindu, Sikh religions and all Muslim schools of thought termed the Sialkot tragic incident as barbaric and brutal and condemned it vehemently expressing solidarity with the victim’s family and the people of Sri Lanka.

The lynching of the Sri Lankan National factory manager was not religious but of an administrative nature as the slain factory manager used to ask the factory workers to do work with honesty and diligence.

The religious leadership also announced that on Friday, ‘Condemnation Day’ will be observed across the country against tragic incident of Sialkot and public will be given awareness on blasphemy laws.

Pakistan Ulema Council and Interfaith Harmony Councils also announced to give shields and acclaimation certificates to the two encouraging young men who did their best to rescue the Sri Lankan manager from mob

The religious leadership said that blasphemy law is not being misused. If anyone does so, action will be taken against him according to law.

The joint meeting of religious leadership was attended by Christian leaders Father James Channan, Dr. Majeed Abel, Khateeb of Datadarbar Mosque Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Sikh leader Dr. Sikandar Singh, Hindu leader Bhagat Lal Khokhar, Pir Allama Zubair Abid, Hafiz Noman, Naeem Badshah, Mahmood. Ghaznavi, Emanul Khokhar, Hafiz Abdul Wahab Rupari, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, Maulana Fazal Din, Maulana Aslam Qadri, Qari Mubashir Rahimi and others were also present on this occasion.