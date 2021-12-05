Process begins to appoint new NAB boss

ISLAMABAD: The process to appoint a new chairman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will begin Monday.

The tenure of incumbent chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal was extended for an indefinite period of time through the promulgation in October of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 by President Arif Alvi.

Under the ordinance, Iqbal will continue to serve on the post until his successor is appointed.

Sources privy to the matter said the Ministry of Law and Justice will forward a summary to President Alvi this week in compliance with the prime minister’s instructions.

They said the president will seek names from the prime minister through a letter and forward them to the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Under the new law, the president will appoint the NAB chief in consultation with the prime minister and the opposition leader.

In case of a failure to reach a consensus on the appointment, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary committee formed especially for the matter of the appointment.

The ordinance states that the new chairman for the anti-graft watchdog will be appointed for a period of four years and his term may be extended.

The method followed for the appointment of the chairman will be the one employed while granting an extension.

It also says the NAB chairman can send his resignation to the president.