NATIONAL

Nation will remember sacrifice of Maj Akram for country’s defence: minister

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday “great sacrifice” of Major Muhammad Akram for the defence of the motherland will be remembered forever.

In a message on the 50th death anniversary of the soldier, the minister said the nation pays homage to the hero of the 1971 war and “proud son of Jhelum”.

He recalled Akram embraced martyrdom on December 5 while fighting against India during the 18-days-long Battle of Hilli in then East Pakistan.

The battle began when Indian troops attacked forward positions of the Pakistan Army on the night between November 22 and 23 at 0130 hours with an aim to control the town of Bogura in Rajshahi, thereby cutting off Pakistan’s forces in the north from the rest of East Pakistan.

Akram, who had gone deep inside the enemy territory to hunt for tanks, fell in the battle and was awarded Nishan-i-Haider.

During the war, Akram fought against the rival with determination and courage in spite of all sorts of difficulties, Chaudhry said.

Akram was the epitome of patriotism, intellect and human courage, he added.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the “hero of Battle of Hilli […] will always be remembered for his resolve and courage against all odds”.

Previous articlePakistan’s prized palla fish is near extinction
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s prized palla fish is near extinction

JAMSHORO: It was not long ago that fishermen would catch tons of palla -- one of the most delicious aquatic delights of Pakistan's southern...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 372 new cases, 6 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 372 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The NCOC,...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP chief assures best possible arrangements for NA-133 by-election

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, has said that the best possible arrangements in NA-133 have been made in cooperation with the government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to host key global moot on Afghanistan on December 19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to host an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) likely on December 19...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sialkot lynching: Police books key suspect, 800 others under ATA

SIALKOT: The police have arrested a prime suspect and booked at least 800 people under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) a day after a mob...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shaukat Tarin confirms SBP’s receipt of $3bn deposit from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin announced on Saturday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had received...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Pentagon chief says China ops near Taiwan resemble ‘rehearsals’

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that recent extensive Chinese military operations near Taiwan resembled "rehearsals" and he reaffirmed Washington's strong support...

Morikawa shoots 64 to grab lead at World Challenge

US, West blast Taliban over reported ‘summary killings’ of ex-security forces

A Girl in the River: Price of Forgiveness

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.