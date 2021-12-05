Nation will remember sacrifice of Maj Akram for country’s defence: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday “great sacrifice” of Major Muhammad Akram for the defence of the motherland will be remembered forever.

In a message on the 50th death anniversary of the soldier, the minister said the nation pays homage to the hero of the 1971 war and “proud son of Jhelum”.

A proud son of Jhelum Major Mohammad Akram Shaheed …. Lion of Hilli @OfficialDGISPR https://t.co/SfH6xrW9Je — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 4, 2021

He recalled Akram embraced martyrdom on December 5 while fighting against India during the 18-days-long Battle of Hilli in then East Pakistan.

The battle began when Indian troops attacked forward positions of the Pakistan Army on the night between November 22 and 23 at 0130 hours with an aim to control the town of Bogura in Rajshahi, thereby cutting off Pakistan’s forces in the north from the rest of East Pakistan.

Akram, who had gone deep inside the enemy territory to hunt for tanks, fell in the battle and was awarded Nishan-i-Haider.

During the war, Akram fought against the rival with determination and courage in spite of all sorts of difficulties, Chaudhry said.

Akram was the epitome of patriotism, intellect and human courage, he added.