British footballer Michael Owen to create ‘soccer city’ in Pakistan, joins PM’s Kamyab Jawan programme

Former English footballer Michael Owen has teamed up with PM Imran Khan’s Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on Sunday.

It is pertinent to note that Owen has played the English national team as well as football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool stated that the drive will groom talented youth by creating a “soccer city” in Pakistan.

Owen in a video message stated that 68% of the country’s population is under 30 years of age and that he was ready to play a role to bring the Pakistani youth from “local to a global” level.

“We are searching for great football talent through the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive,” the footballer maintained, adding that national trials will be launched to find new talent.

“The Pakistan Sports Drive is a great idea from PM Imran and Usman Dar,” he stated.

Soon after the announcement, PM Imran Khan congratulated Owen on becoming an ambassador for the Kamyab Jawan Drive, stating that this was an excellent opportunity to find talent in Pakistan.

PM Imran maintained that young people need to be provided with opportunities for positive activities, such as, sports.

“A comprehensive plan, with complete planning, is being launched for the youth,” the premier said, adding that the future course of action will be delineated in his next speech to the youth.

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated that Michael Owen’s participation is an encouraging news for Pakistani talent.

“Pakistan will be bought to an international level in the sphere of sports,” he said, adding that international coaching will help hone local talent.

It merits mention that PM Imran will inaugurate the drive at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex.

It is pertinent to note that the government is launching its Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday), to revive the sports culture in the country.

The SAPM further claimed that this will be the biggest sports programme in the country’s history, and will enable active participation of the youth in healthy physical activities.

He said under its first phase, 12 different games for males and 10 for females will be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt programme, while adding that the age bracket for both will be 11-25 years.