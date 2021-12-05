Sports

British footballer Michael Owen to create ‘soccer city’ in Pakistan, joins PM’s Kamyab Jawan programme

By News Desk

Former English footballer Michael Owen has teamed up with PM Imran Khan’s Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on Sunday.

It is pertinent to note that Owen has played the English national team as well as football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool stated that the drive will groom talented youth by creating a “soccer city” in Pakistan.

Owen in a video message stated that 68% of the country’s population is under 30 years of age and that he was ready to play a role to bring the Pakistani youth from “local to a global” level.

“We are searching for great football talent through the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive,” the footballer maintained, adding that national trials will be launched to find new talent.

“The Pakistan Sports Drive is a great idea from PM Imran and Usman Dar,” he stated.

Soon after the announcement, PM Imran Khan congratulated Owen on becoming an ambassador for the Kamyab Jawan Drive, stating that this was an excellent opportunity to find talent in Pakistan.

PM Imran maintained that young people need to be provided with opportunities for positive activities, such as, sports.

“A comprehensive plan, with complete planning, is being launched for the youth,” the premier said, adding that the future course of action will be delineated in his next speech to the youth.

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated that Michael Owen’s participation is an encouraging news for Pakistani talent.

“Pakistan will be bought to an international level in the sphere of sports,” he said, adding that international coaching will help hone local talent.

It merits mention that PM Imran will inaugurate the drive at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex.

It is pertinent to note that the government is launching its Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday), to revive the sports culture in the country.

The SAPM further claimed that this will be the biggest sports programme in the country’s history, and will enable active participation of the youth in healthy physical activities.

He said under its first phase, 12 different games for males and 10 for females will be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt programme, while adding that the age bracket for both will be 11-25 years.

 

Previous articleProcess to appoint new NAB chairman to begin this week
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

LPL 2021: Sri Lanka beefs security for Pakistani players

Following the brutal murder of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, Pakistan, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has decided to enhance the security protocol...
Read more
Sports

Head gets the nod as Australia confirm XI for first Ashes Test

BRISBANE: Australia confirmed their line-up for the first Ashes Test three days early on Sunday, recalling Travis Head for the hotly contested number five...
Read more
Sports

Rain stalls Pakistan innings in second Test against Bangladesh

DHAKA: The first session of day two of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been washed out due to rain on Sunday. After...
Read more
Sports

Morikawa shoots 64 to grab lead at World Challenge

MIAMI: Collin Morikawa, seeking a victory to become world number one, fired an eight-under par 64 to seize a five-stroke lead after Saturday's third...
Read more
Sports

Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal demoted for PSL-7

ISLAMABAD: According to an updated list of local players' categories for season seven of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL-7), wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, who...
Read more
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Calamitous Kiwi collapse takes shine off Ajaz Patel’s ‘Perfect 10’

New Zealand's batsmen collapsed to 62 all out in the second Test on Saturday after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a record 10...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PDM steering committee favors long march, resignations of govt

The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepared recommendations in favour of the long march and resignations from assemblies to protest against...

Violent mob also wanted to kill owner and set factory ablaze: report

PML-N, PPP leaders call out Fazl on Sialkot lynching incident

Missing pilot’s body recovered three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.