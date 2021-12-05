NATIONAL

Process to appoint new NAB chairman to begin this week

By News Desk

The process to appoint a new chairman for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will begin this week.

It is pertinent to note that the tenure of the current NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal was extended with the promulgation of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, by President Arif Alvi in October.

As per the ordinance, Iqbal will continue to serve on the post until the appointment of a new chairman.

Sources reveal that the president will seek names for the post from the prime minister through a letter and send them to the opposition leader, while adding that Ministry of Law will forward a summary to President Arif Alvi this week in compliance with the prime minister’s instructions.

The president will then appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the prime minister and the Opposition leader.

The ordinance states that the new chairman for the anti-graft watchdog will be appointed for a period of four years and his term may be extended.

The method followed for the appointment of the NAB chairman will be the one employed while granting an extension.

It also states that the NAB chairman can send his resignation to the president.

In case of a failure to reach a consensus on the appointment, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary committee formed especially for the matter of the appointment.

