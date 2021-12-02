NATIONAL

NCOC discusses oxygen production, distribution process

The forum asks provinces to speed up vaccination process amid Omicron threat

By News Desk

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday reviewed coronavirus data, national vaccine strategy and prevalence of the disease across the country.

The forum was briefed about Covid positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions.

The forum discussed in detail the city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process across the country and the forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

It reviewed district wise vaccination targets and reiterated that all-out efforts are being made to engage provinces to achieve the set vaccination targets.

The forum also discussed the total number of vaccine administration, procurement and balance of vaccine.

It stressed upon the provinces to speed up the vaccination process amid rising trend of Omicron variant across the globe as vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of new Covid variant.

The forum also discussed the current status of oxygen production and distribution process across the country.

The NCOC suggested installation of oxygen plants in various parts of country with special focus on far flung areas which have logistic issues.

Meanwhile, according to a news outlet, GlaxoSmithKline said that a pre-clinical analysis of the antibody-based Covid-19 therapy it is developing with US partner Vir has indicated that the drug also works against the new Omicron variant.

Further tests will be carried out on the sotrovimab therapy to firm up the results, it further said.

On the other hand, Britain’s drug regulator approved GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR.O) antibody based Covid-19 treatment, Xevudy, for people with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

