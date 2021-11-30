Ramiz congratulates Pakistan team on victory in first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday congratulated the national cricket team on victory in the first Test against Bangladesh.

In a Twitter post, Ramiz appreciated the national side for winning the match on a wicket that offered a lot to spinners. “Congrats boys! chasing 200 on a turning pitch was a test of sorts. Great that the chase was executed perfectly. And winning away from home is always more special,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 202-run target to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Abid and Abdullah Shafique put on a 151-run partnership for the first wicket, their second consecutive 100-plus stand in the match to give Pakistan’s chase a powerful start. Abid, who hit 133 in the first innings, struck 12 boundaries and scored 91 off 148 deliveries in the second innings.

Resuming Day 5 at 109 without loss, and just 93 runs away from the victory, Pakistan’s openers appeared to be in full control until off-spinner Mehidy Hasan struck.

Shafique followed his first-innings half-century to reach 73 before Mehidy (1-59) trapped him lbw.

Seven overs later, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (1-89) had Abid out lbw, baffling him with a sharp turn to make Pakistan 171-2.

Azhar Ali then combined with captain Babar Azam to complete the inevitable, hitting consecutive boundaries off Mehidy to finish off the game. Azhar was unbeaten on 24 and Azam was not out on 13.