NATIONAL

Mismanagement by Royal Palm Golf & Country Club in music festival

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The Rhythm Festival (music event) which was held on Sunday at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club was marred by fighting and mismanagement, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to details, the musical concert was performed by pop singers like Young Stunners (the rap/hip-hop duo consisting of the vocals of Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus), Danial Zafar, Hassan Rahim and Umar Mukhtar, but the event was highly mismanaged and the management could not control the public there.

However, club sources informed that about a thousand people had attended the concert and the event had a pass which was sold for Rs 15,000 each.

Sources further said that the management was unable to manage a huge crowd there and due to that the fight broke out at the venue however the reason behind the fight were unknown.

Sources also claimed that harassment to the females also took place during the event. Moreover, several people got hurt when the stage broke as the stage could not bear the load of so many people.

Sources further added that the management in order to cover the situation had to shut down the lights and music so that people would calm down and leave.

“Overall the concert was a mess and there was no proper management by the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club. The women were harassed, the stage broke and the men were fighting, while a few were also drunk,” sources added.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident went viral on social media. Paras Naaz tweeted, “Just yesterday I saw a video on twitter of Pakistani men fighting in a similar way in the UK and now this. No wonder people look at us weird when we tell em we’re Pakistani and not Indians. The Pakistani name is being spoiled by none other than Pakistani men themselves.”

Similarly, Biolal1 tweeted, “And that’s one of the reasons I hateee going to concerts” while another Twitter user Fatima tweeted, “Pakistani concerts are incomplete without a phadda. You can’t change my mind.”

Iqra Yusuf another one tweeted, “Fucking hell; far too many boys here should never have been born. they only have anger, violence, abuse to offer” while rm_roll tweeted, “Thankgod I did not go to this shit show. No regraaaats”.
The Marketing official of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club

Samar Wahab said, “The VIP stage was prepared for 50 persons with VIP passes, but a lot of people jumped onto the stage when the music began because of which it wracked and had to be removed. now the question arises that the ones who are complaining about the breaking of stage, did they have the VIP passes? Other than this there was no issue in the event and it went smooth.”

Previous articleChanging perceptions in public domain
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Record rice production to help Pakistan earn $ 4.75b from export: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Fakhar Imam has said that record rice production of nine million ton this year has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shireen Mazari, interior secretary summoned in missing journalist case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and the interior secretary in person on December 1 in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan backs Saudi proposal to host OIC summit on Afghan crisis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia's move to request an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gwadar women protest for rights, end to ‘illegal trawler fishing’

GWADAR: Hundreds of women Monday took to roads in Balochistan's Gwadar district and demanded rights and jobs cut due to curbs on illegal smuggling...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate Committee takes notice of media ads during PML-N’s tenure

Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has asked for details of ads run during PML-N's tenure after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's audio scandal...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran takes a dig at Nawaz Sharif, says he ‘had escaped abroad after lying’

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a ceremony at the Al-Qadir University on Monday spoke indirectly about the Asma Jahangir Conference where former prime...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shireen Mazari, interior secretary summoned in missing journalist case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and the interior secretary in person on December 1 in...

Pakistan backs Saudi proposal to host OIC summit on Afghan crisis

Gwadar women protest for rights, end to ‘illegal trawler fishing’

Senate Committee takes notice of media ads during PML-N’s tenure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.