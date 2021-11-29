Opinion

Changing perceptions in public domain

Videos create a sensation

By Editorial
1
0

Videos have appeared showing alleged PML-N and PPP functionaries distributing money to some of the voters after getting a promise on the Quran that they would vote for their respective candidates days before NA  133 polls.  Interestingly all the characters in the video ascribed to PML-N are masked or, in the case of women, hiding their faces with the traditional chaddar. What is more there are PMLN flags and pictures of party leaders in every nook and corner thus overdoing to implicate the party. This is not the case however with videos ascribed to PPP.  Both parties deny they had authorized anyone to do the dirty job.

The videos have initiated a war of words between the PMLN and PPP. The PML-N’s candidate maintains that the   video showing money being distributed to seek votes for him is fake and is part of a campaign to malign him as he had won the 2018 elections with about 90,000 votes while the PPP candidate had got only a little over 5,0000 votes. According to PPP’s candidate Aslam Gill the PML-N had psychologically lost the election, adding that buying votes was an old tactic of the PML-N.

- Advertisement -

There are other voices also in both the PPP and PMLN.  PPP Punjab’s Secretary Information Shahzad Cheema has noted that such videos doing the rounds on social media are a “ploy” to ruin the election. A PMLN leader has held the PTI responsible for both the videos to create further differences between the two opposition parties and simultaneously to divert public attention from the audio ascribed to CJ (rtd) Saqib Nisar. While the PPP and PMLN are involved in a blame game, the PTI is happy. PTI Minister Farrukh Habib wonders what is the value of these elections

Buying and selling votes is a crime.  It aims at depriving the voter of free choice in voting. The practice cannot be allowed if the elections are to be fair and free. Whether the videos are genuine and made at the party leaderships’ direction is for the ECP to determine. The ECP has rightly directed the authorities to conduct forensic analyses of the  video clips and arrest the persons who can be seen in the videos distributing cash.

Previous articleParag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

‘Naya housing’ hits snags

The PTI government has been fast in announcing development projects aimed at helping and uplifting the most underprivileged sections of the population, with its...
Read more
Comment

The other great national pastime*

One of the more unfortunate traits of human beings is the satisfaction they get when they think they are richer, more influential, or better...
Read more
Comment

Finding the fault lines  

When a distressed Member of Parliament from ex-Fata, spoke empathically about the sordid state of affairs in the tribal areas at the Asma Jahangir...
Read more
Comment

UAE-Turkey agreement

Turkey and UAE on November 24 inked important MoUs when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed...
Read more
Letters

Islamophobia in the West

Jihadi groups emerged at the time of the Soviet Union war. These Jihadi groups were trained by the Muslim countries in the name of...
Read more
Letters

The other side of a picture

As today’s life has taken a new turn with the emergence of social media, human life has been seriously affected. There is no doubt...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan backs Saudi proposal to host OIC summit on Afghan crisis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia's move to request an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC)...

Gwadar women protest for rights, end to ‘illegal trawler fishing’

Senate Committee takes notice of media ads during PML-N’s tenure

PM Imran takes a dig at Nawaz Sharif, says he ‘had escaped abroad after lying’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.